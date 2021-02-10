What’s Trending Wednesday, Wyoming And Beyond

You know, I was really thinking that we were going to make it to spring without real winter hitting us. I was enjoying the nice random 60 degree days in January, pretending it was normal. And now, doom.

Trending Nationally

Wonder what all those people that invested in and pulled their money out of GameStop are doing with their cash? A 20-year-old engineering student from Cornell donated some of his winnings to a children's hospital.

Want to go to Sturgis this year, but don't want to take the trip on the road? Allegiant Air has set up 9 flights to Rapid City to make the trip more convenient for the biker who wants to get there on a timeline.

And new photos of Jared Leto's Joker in the upcoming Justice League Directors Cut leaked yesterday, and if you're in favor of creepy long-haired Joker, you're in luck!

Trending Locally

Remember hearing about the guy from Texas that flew into Colorado Springs just to place a bet on the Super Bowl then jetted out? Well, he put down over 3 million dollars on Tampa Bay and got a return of around 6 million dollars. Not a bad payoff for a trip to Colorado Springs.

Winter has showed up, so the age-old question has resurfaced, is it legal to pass a snowplow. While it isn't a law, it's probably not a good idea. WYDOT urges you to not crowd the plow.

And finally, if the cold weather wasn't enough of a kick in the pants, the Wyoming Men's basketball games scheduled for this week against Utah State have been postponed due to, you guessed it.