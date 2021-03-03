What’s Trending Wednesday, Wyoming And Beyond

I found a new show to binge watch last week, it's called "Coyote" on CBS All Access. It's really good until you realize there are only 6 episodes. What kind of fraud is that? You make this intense, "Breaking Bad" style show and you make the season really short? Jerks. Anyways, it's Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 is already much better than the 2020 version, let's go!

Trending Nationally

What do you think is the most used song in movie history? Something by the Beatles or Stones? Nope, it's "U Can't Touch This" by the immortal MC Hammer. Bet you can't name 5 of his songs outside of that one. I'll wait.

In the upcoming Ant-Man film, actor TI, who played Ant-Man's friend, Dave, wont be in the film. This is after accusations have risen against the rapper and his wife.

Somehow, Post Malone made a cover of Hootie And The Blowfish's song "Only Wanna Be With You" and managed to kill it. Never thought Darius Rucker would get a reboot, but, here we are.

Get our free mobile app

Trending Locally

In a study by Wallethub, Wyoming ranked 29th in the country for best places for women. While not the best, it's definitely better than the bottom half of the country. Looking at you Alabama.

The website Zippia looked in to how much that bully at school is making off your milk money, and good news for Wyomingites, that bully will make less of a profit, with an average gallon of milk costing $1.99.

And finally, Laramie County School District 1 is set to hold their graduations in Frontier Park again this year. Graduation dates will be between May 26th and May 28th.