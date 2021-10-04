Where’s the Unhealthiest Restaurant in Wyoming? Not in Cheyenne!

Cheyenne is home to lots of things. The capital city has several great local spots around town to dine in at. Of course, we get greedy from time to time so sure, we could use more. But one thing we are not the home of is what is being called the 'Unhealthiest Restaurant in Wyoming'. That claim to fame will not go to our city. At least not this year.

The popular food publication, 'Eat This, Not That' has decided to research the unhealthiest restaurants in each state and given the label, perhaps it's a good thing that we don't have to worry about over-indulging at such an establishment. Of course, if you're looking to cheat on whatever diet you may happen to be on, the establishment that earned this specific title might be somewhere you'll seek out if you're wanting to take a road trip for it. The unhealthiest restaurant in Wyoming is Pinky G's Pizzeria in Jackson Hole.

As someone who has never ventured to that establishment, I can only say that based on some of the items on their menu, it does look like a spot where you will definitely need to come with quite the appetite. Or maybe prepared to pack an artery. Here's what 'Eat This, Not That' had to say about the pizza joint:

For a salt and fat rush like no other, Pinky G's Pizzeria comes in as the unhealthiest restaurant in Wyoming. Pizzas like The Fatty come loaded with pulled pork, bacon, and spicy sausage, while massive $14 calzones can easily help anyone exceed their daily caloric limit. If you need to push your diet to new levels, you have to stop in at this pizzeria.

Yes, they actually have a pizza named 'The Fatty'. They also have one named 'The Godzilla' and 'The Abe Froman' (great 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' reference). Top all that off with any one of their local beers from the Jackson or Sheridan breweries that are served there and you're sure to pack on the calories.

So if you're up for a road trip to Jackson Hole so you can overindulge in what I'm sure is a tasty, but also extremely filling and not exactly the most health conscious pizza joint, then have at it, Wyoming!

11 Restaurant Chains That Cheyenne Needs Right Now

- 11 Restaurant Chains That Cheyenne Needs Right Now

READ MORE: The Best Burgers in Cheyenne According to Yelp!

The Most Underrated Restaurants In Cheyenne

- These are the Best Places to Eat in Laramie