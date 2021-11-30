Rollover Crash Claims Young Wyoming Man’s Life
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says driver fatigue may be to blame for a single-vehicle rollover crash that claimed the life of a young Wyoming man.
The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, near milepost 218.7 on Interstate 25, roughly 30 miles north of Casper.
The patrol says 29-year-old Ethan Huckeba was driving northbound when he lost control of his SUV and rolled it.
Huckeba was not wearing his seat belt and died from his injuries. His four passengers were not injured in the crash.
The patrol says it was clear and the interstate was dry at the time of the crash.
