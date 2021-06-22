McKenzie Earl of Rawlins Commits to LCCC for Volleyball

McKenzie Earl of Rawlins has elected to continue her volleyball career at LCCC in Cheyenne. Earl was a rare 4-time all-state selection for the Outlaws in 3A and in 2020, she had 190 kills and a hitting percentage of .151 along with with237 digs. Her team placed 6th at the 3A state tournament in 2020 but won the state title in 2019 as Earl rang up 345 kills and a hitting percentage of .265, plus 246 digs. In her sophomore year, Rawlins took 2nd at the 3A State Tournament as she recorded 326 kills and 192 digs. The Outlaws also placed 2nd at State in her freshman year.

Earl was an all-conference basketball selection in her senior year as she averaged 14 points and 5 rebounds per game. She also played soccer for the Outlaws as their keeper and made 92 saves this past season.

Get our free mobile app

Check out these 50 fascinating facts about dogs: