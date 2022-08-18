Here-ye, here-ye, calling all wine lovers of Laramie to join the 2022 Wine Gala, presented by the Hospice of Laramie.

The theme of this year's Wine Gala is "Boots and Bowties". Cowboy Boots? Rain Boots? High-Heeled Boots? You decide! Just don't be bootless, or you'll be BOOTed out! (Kidding!)

Dress up and show off your favorite kicks while supporting a great cause! Wine tastings, small bites, and great entertainment await you in an evening to support Hospice of Laramie.

Hospice's mission is to promote dignity, provide comfort, and support patients and their families and friends at the end of life. We never want finances to come between patients and the care they need in this difficult time. Your support at this event makes that a reality.

Virtual tickets are also available -- Your boots aren't made for walking? Pick up a bottle of wine at Hospice of Laramie prior to the event, and enjoy the silent auction from the comfort of home.

Event Details

When: Sept. 17, Saturday, 6 p.m.

Sept. 17, Saturday, 6 p.m. Where: University of Wyoming Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center (222 S 22nd St, Laramie, WY 82070)

University of Wyoming Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center (222 S 22nd St, Laramie, WY 82070) Single ticket: $80

$80 Couples ticket: $150

$150 Virtual ticket: $50

$50 VIP ticket **for recurring donation: $35

Get tickets here: hospiceoflaramie.networkforgood.com/events/46920-2022-wine-gala-hospice-of-laramie

For more information, check out their Facebook event page here: https://www.facebook.com/events/580934020439877/?ref=newsfeed