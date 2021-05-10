Winter Weather Advisory For Laramie Monday into Tuesday

Getty Images

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Albany County, including the city of Laramie, in effect until 12:00 PM Tuesday (May 11).

Three to five inches of snow is expected to accumulate, with difficult to dangerous driving conditions expected.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Cheyenne WY
1012 AM MDT Mon May 10 2021

...MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED TO IMPACT TRAVEL ACROSS PORTIONS
OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING TODAY THROUGH TUESDAY...

WYZ107-115-110000-
/O.EXA.KCYS.WW.Y.0033.000000T0000Z-210511T1800Z/
East Platte County-Laramie Valley-
Including the cities of Wheatland, Guernsey, Laramie, and Bosler
1012 AM MDT Mon May 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

* WHERE...East Platte County and Laramie Valley. This includes
  Guernsey, Laramie and Wheatland.

* WHEN...Until Noon MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be hazardous due to icy, snow covered
  roads and low visibility in falling snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

