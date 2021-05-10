The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Albany County, including the city of Laramie, in effect until 12:00 PM Tuesday (May 11).

Three to five inches of snow is expected to accumulate, with difficult to dangerous driving conditions expected.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 1012 AM MDT Mon May 10 2021 ...MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED TO IMPACT TRAVEL ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING TODAY THROUGH TUESDAY... WYZ107-115-110000- /O.EXA.KCYS.WW.Y.0033.000000T0000Z-210511T1800Z/ East Platte County-Laramie Valley- Including the cities of Wheatland, Guernsey, Laramie, and Bosler 1012 AM MDT Mon May 10 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...East Platte County and Laramie Valley. This includes Guernsey, Laramie and Wheatland. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be hazardous due to icy, snow covered roads and low visibility in falling snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

