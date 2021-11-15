Woman Killed in Crash Following Vehicle-Deer Collision in Wyoming

A woman was fatally struck Sunday evening while attempting to move a disabled vehicle off a roadway in southwest Wyoming's Uinta County.

The crash happened around 5:50 p.m. near milepost 8.85 on U.S. 189 northeast of Evanston.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the occupants of a Subaru Outback were attempting to move their vehicle after hitting a deer when 64-year-old Utah resident Amy Castillo, a passenger that was standing on the driver's side of the Subaru, was hit by a car and killed.

Get our free mobile app

According to a crash summary, the driver "was unable to see the Subaru in the roadway due to no headlights activated on the Subaru."

This is the 99th fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2021 compared to 118 in 2020, 136 in 2019, and 105 in 2018 to date.

WATCH OUT: These are the deadliest animals in the world