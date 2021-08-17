Woman Struck, Killed by Semi After Crash on I-80 Near Laramie

A woman involved in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 80 near Laramie was struck and killed by a semi after stepping out to check on another crash victim, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said.

It happened around 2:22 p.m. near milepost 307.

The patrol says a Honda CR-V was stopped in the left lane of travel due to a previous crash with a Toyota RAV4 when the passenger, 45-year-old Colorado resident Whasfia Darwich Watchman, exited the CR-V to check on the occupant of the RAV4.

The patrol says a semi changed lanes to give the RAV4 room since it was parked on the shoulder then swerved to the right to miss the CR-V and hit Watchman. She died at the scene.

This is the 70th fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2021 compared to 76 in 2020, 105 in 2019, 67 in 2018, and 94 in 2017 to date.