Would Elon Musk Relocate to Wyoming?

Wyoming is no stranger to celebrities making their way here to live, or at least to set up one of their homes. Celebrities like Kanye West, Harrison Ford, Sandra Bullock, and Nikki Sixx among others have at least one residence in our state. And now, possibly, Elon Musk?

It's not exactly as cut and dry as that to get one of the biggest business magnates in the world to come move to Wyoming. It seems that earlier this week, Senator Cynthia Lummis extended an invitation for Musk to make the move to 'business-friendly' Wyoming.

There was no response from Musk. However, seeing as how the guy is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, it might not exactly have been his first priority at the moment.

It was also recently announced that Tesla plans to start accepting the cryptocurrency Bitcoin as a form of payment, which would make it the first U.S. automobile producer to do so.

Maybe after all this, Musk would want to bring his innovative ideas and wealth with him to Wyoming. Perhaps his good friend, Kanye West, can convince him. Should that happen, it could be a new slogan for us, "Wyoming - the richest guy in the world lives here!" And yes, he passed Jeff Bezos in terms of wealth earlier this year by a measly $1.5 billion.