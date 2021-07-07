Upcoming Work on East Sinclair Interchange

For those who are going to be using the east Sinclair interchange (exit 221) on I-80, be prepared for delays this week as crews with McGarvin-Moberly Construction and the Wyoming Department of Transportation begin placing a wearing course on the interchange.

A wearing course helps preserve the structure in addition to providing extra traction. This work will take place on Thursday and Friday, July 8-9, and necessitates the closure of the interchange for about 4-5 hours each morning.

A detour will be in place for motorists needing to use the interchange during each temporary closure.

This work is part of a pavement and bridge rehabilitation project on I-80 east of Sinclair, between mile markers 221-227.5.

The overall project is expected to be complete in early 2022.

