Wyoming All-Star Basketball Rosters Announced for 2021 Games
The rosters for the annual Wyoming-Montana All-Star basketball series for the Cowboy State were released on Tuesday.
The games will be in Sheridan on June 11, 2021, and in Billings, MT on June 12, 2021. The girls’ game will start at 5:30 p.m. and the boys’ at 7:30 p.m. on both days. The games in Billings, MT will be played at Lockwood High School for the first time.
Sheridan High School head coaches Ryan Sullivan (girls) and Jeff Martini (boys) will be coaching the teams.
Last year’s series was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Montana swept the games in 2019. The Montana girls won 84-66 in Billings and 89-46 in Sheridan, while the Montana boys won 103-100 in Billings and 95-94 in Sheridan.
Montana leads both all-time series, 61-27 in the boys and 33-13 in the girls.
Here is the Wyoming girls’ roster: (listed by the school first, then by player name)
Cheyenna Alvarado – Cheyenne East
Emma Jacobsen – Cheyenne East
Allyson Fertig – Douglas
Joslin Igo – Douglas
Kamdynn Townsend – Douglas
Annie Mitzel – Sheridan
Gabby Drube – Thunder Basin
Sydney Solem – Thunder Basin
Katlyn Louderback – Upton
Angela Astorga – Wyoming Indian
Here is the Wyoming boys’ roster: (listed by the school first, then by player name)
Luke Hladky – Campbell County
Jefferson Neary – Campbell County
Dalton Peterson – Encampment
Bryan ‘Beaver’ St. Clair – Lander
Mason Marchant – Powell
Jared Lucas – Riverton
Sam Lecholat – Sheridan
Kolter Merritt – Star Valley
Mack Page – Worland
Rudy Sanford – Worland
Click this link to see who is playing for Montana courtesy of 406mtsports.com.