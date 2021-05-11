Wyoming All-Star Basketball Rosters Announced for 2021 Games

The rosters for the annual Wyoming-Montana All-Star basketball series for the Cowboy State were released on Tuesday.

The games will be in Sheridan on June 11, 2021, and in Billings, MT on June 12, 2021. The girls’ game will start at 5:30 p.m. and the boys’ at 7:30 p.m. on both days. The games in Billings, MT will be played at Lockwood High School for the first time.

Sheridan High School head coaches Ryan Sullivan (girls) and Jeff Martini (boys) will be coaching the teams.

Last year’s series was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Montana swept the games in 2019. The Montana girls won 84-66 in Billings and 89-46 in Sheridan, while the Montana boys won 103-100 in Billings and 95-94 in Sheridan.

Montana leads both all-time series, 61-27 in the boys and 33-13 in the girls.

Here is the Wyoming girls’ roster: (listed by the school first, then by player name)

Cheyenna Alvarado – Cheyenne East

Emma Jacobsen – Cheyenne East

Allyson Fertig – Douglas

Joslin Igo – Douglas

Kamdynn Townsend – Douglas

Annie Mitzel – Sheridan

Gabby Drube – Thunder Basin

Sydney Solem – Thunder Basin

Katlyn Louderback – Upton

Angela Astorga – Wyoming Indian

Here is the Wyoming boys’ roster: (listed by the school first, then by player name)

Luke Hladky – Campbell County

Jefferson Neary – Campbell County

Dalton Peterson – Encampment

Bryan ‘Beaver’ St. Clair – Lander

Mason Marchant – Powell

Jared Lucas – Riverton

Sam Lecholat – Sheridan

Kolter Merritt – Star Valley

Mack Page – Worland

Rudy Sanford – Worland

Click this link to see who is playing for Montana courtesy of 406mtsports.com.