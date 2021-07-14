Wyoming Among Top 10 States With Most At-Risk Youth, Report Says

With about one in nine Americans between the ages of 16 and 24 neither working nor attending school these days, putting them at higher risk for poverty and violence, WalletHub on Wednesday released its report on 2021's States with the Most At-Risk Youth.

To determine the places where young people are not faring as well as their peers, especially in a year made extremely stressful by the COVID-19 pandemic, WalletHub compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C. across 15 key metrics.

The data set ranges from the share of disconnected youth to the labor force participation rate among youth to the youth poverty rate.

Overall, Wyoming ranked seventh on the list. Louisiana ranked first, while Massachusetts ranked fifty-first.

At-Risk Youth in Wyoming (1=Most at Risk; 25=Avg.):

6th – Share of Population Aged 12 and Older Fully Vaccinated

8th – % of Homeless Youth

15th – Youth Poverty Rate

18th – % of Disconnected Youth

25th – % of Youth Without a High School Diploma

28th – % of Overweight & Obese Youth

For the full report, visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-the-most-at-risk-youth/37280

