Torrington Man Now Facing Murder Charge for Woman’s Death

Police are now recommending first-degree murder and burglary charges against a 32-year-old Torrington man accused in an April 20 crime spree that left a 20-year-old Torrington woman dead.

"Investigators met with the Goshen County Attorney’s Office this afternoon and presented additional charges to be filed against Sean Logan Pettus," police said on Facebook Thursday evening.

Pettus, who's being held in the Goshen County jail on charges of first-degree arson and felony motor vehicle theft for allegedly setting fire to his tattoo shop at 310 E. Valley Road and stealing a car a few blocks away from the fire, is believed to have killed Madison Shana Cook.

Officers discovered Cook's body in the 1300 block of E. 17th Avenue after following up on "suspicious" information received during the fire, but police have been mum on the details.

"The events of the past ten days have been incredibly traumatic for Madison’s family, her friends, and our entire community," police said. "As we work to learn the truth and take this first step towards justice, we ask for continued support for the Cook family in their healing process."

Police continue to investigate the crimes and are asking anyone with information who hasn't spoken with an investigator to call Detective Wakamatsu at (307) 532-7001.

