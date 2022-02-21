99 MPH Wind Gust Recorded Along I-25 in Southeast Wyoming

This weekend brought strong winds to southeast Wyoming.

According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, a 99 mph wind gust was recorded 1.4 miles south of Bordeaux along Interstate 25 at 11:14 p.m. Saturday.

"This occurred with sustained winds of 76 mph, which is hurricane force," the NWS said.

Wind gusts in excess of 65 mph were also seen along Interstate 80 from Elk Mountain to Cheyenne, with the strongest gust, 78 mph, being recorded 0.6 miles northwest of Arlington.

US National Weather Service Cheyenne Wyoming via Facebook US National Weather Service Cheyenne Wyoming via Facebook loading...

The NWS says wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible in Carbon County this afternoon into tonight, which combined with heavy snow could make travel impossible.

Bitter cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills as low as -40 degrees are expected through Thursday morning.

weather.gov/cys weather.gov/cys loading...

630am/21 February: Bitter cold temperatures will sweep across the area by this evening, and combined with the winds the next couple of days, wind chill values of -25F to -40F will be present. Surface temperatures will struggle to reach zero above for afternoon highs on Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in the negative single digits to teens. Due to this weather setup, Wind Chill Warning and Advisories have been issued for a prolonged period of Tuesday morning through Thursday morning. Limit time spent outdoors to prevent the possibility of frostbite this week.

Five Of The Coldest Days in Wyoming History Did you know that four of the 10 coldest temperatures ever recorded in the continental United States were here in Wyoming? Winter in Wyoming can be a yo-yo. Really nice, and then really cold. Here's a frigid look back at some of the coldest days in the history of the Cowboy State

