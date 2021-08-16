Wyoming Police Respond To Sexual Assault, Dumpster Rumors
The Rock Springs Police Department says despite rumors to the contrary, it has received no actual reports of women being sexually assaulted and then left in dumpsters.
The agency posted this statement on its Facebook page:
''The Rock Springs Police Department is aware of rumors circulating on social media regarding women being sexually assaulted and then put into dumpsters. We want to reassure the public that there have been no incidents of this nature reported to the Rock Springs Police Department at this time.
As always the RSPD encourages citizens to be vigilant of crime that may be occurring and to report suspicious activity to us. If you encounter something suspicious, please call it in to our dispatch center immediately, at 307-352-1575, so that we can investigate. Please let our officers investigate rather than sharing rumors on social media.''
