Wyoming High School Football Week 3 Schedule: Sept. 17-18, 2021
The 2021 high school football season reaches the one-third mark with Week 3 on the schedule.
Some schools are in the midst of conference games, while others still have some non-conference action. There are already a couple of cancellations for this week.
The game schedule is subject to change. If a game-time does move, please email david@wyopreps.com. If you are looking for scores, those will be posted to the football scoreboard later in the week.
Games are listed in order by the start time.
Week 3
Friday, Sept. 17
Class 4A
Cheyenne East at Laramie, 6 p.m.
Cheyenne South at Campbell County, 6 p.m.
Kelly Walsh at Natrona, 6 p.m.
Rock Springs at Sheridan, 6 p.m.
Cheyenne Central at Thunder Basin, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Lander at Evanston, 3 p.m.
Star Valley at Rawlins, 5 p.m.
Buffalo at Cody, 6 p.m.
Douglas at Powell, 6 p.m.
Riverton at Jackson, 6 p.m.
Worland at Green River, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Pinedale at Big Piney, 2 p.m.
Mountain View at Cokeville, 3 p.m.
Kemmerer at Thermopolis, 4 p.m.
Newcastle at Big Horn, 6 p.m.
Tongue River at Torrington, 6 p.m.
Upton-Sundance at Wheatland, 6 p.m.
Glenrock at Burns, 7 p.m.
Lyman at Lovell, 7 p.m.
Class 1A-9 Man
Rocky Mountain at Riverside, 1 p.m.
Wind River at Southeast, 5 p.m.
Moorcroft at Lusk, 6 p.m.
Pine Bluffs at Saratoga, 6 p.m.
Lingle-Ft. Laramie at Wright, 7 p.m.
St. Stephens at Shoshoni, 7 p.m.
Wyoming Indian at Greybull, 7 p.m.
Class 1A-6 Man
Little Snake River at Burlington, 2 p.m.
Out-of-State Opponent
Sioux County, NE at Guernsey-Sunrise, 7 p.m. (6-Man)
Non-Varsity Opponent
Hulett at Sheridan Soph., 2:30 p.m. (6-Man)
Saturday, Sept. 18
Class 1A-6 Man
Dubois at Meeteetse, noon
Farson-Eden at Encampment, 2 p.m.
Non-Varsity Opponent
Natrona Soph. at Midwest, 10 a.m.
H.E.M. at Natrona Soph. – canceled
Open Date: Kaycee (week 3 opponent canceled their season)
Just The Facts: Size Doesn't Matter For Wyoming's War Memorial Stadium
- Just The Facts: Size Doesn't Matter For Wyoming's War Memorial Stadium