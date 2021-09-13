Wyoming High School Football Week 3 Schedule: Sept. 17-18, 2021

The 2021 high school football season reaches the one-third mark with Week 3 on the schedule.

Some schools are in the midst of conference games, while others still have some non-conference action. There are already a couple of cancellations for this week.

The game schedule is subject to change. If a game-time does move, please email david@wyopreps.com. If you are looking for scores, those will be posted to the football scoreboard later in the week.

Games are listed in order by the start time.

Week 3

Friday, Sept. 17

Class 4A

Cheyenne East at Laramie, 6 p.m.

Cheyenne South at Campbell County, 6 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Natrona, 6 p.m.

Rock Springs at Sheridan, 6 p.m.

Cheyenne Central at Thunder Basin, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Lander at Evanston, 3 p.m.

Star Valley at Rawlins, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at Cody, 6 p.m.

Douglas at Powell, 6 p.m.

Riverton at Jackson, 6 p.m.

Worland at Green River, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Pinedale at Big Piney, 2 p.m.

Mountain View at Cokeville, 3 p.m.

Kemmerer at Thermopolis, 4 p.m.

Newcastle at Big Horn, 6 p.m.

Tongue River at Torrington, 6 p.m.

Upton-Sundance at Wheatland, 6 p.m.

Glenrock at Burns, 7 p.m.

Lyman at Lovell, 7 p.m.

Class 1A-9 Man

Rocky Mountain at Riverside, 1 p.m.

Wind River at Southeast, 5 p.m.

Moorcroft at Lusk, 6 p.m.

Pine Bluffs at Saratoga, 6 p.m.

Lingle-Ft. Laramie at Wright, 7 p.m.

St. Stephens at Shoshoni, 7 p.m.

Wyoming Indian at Greybull, 7 p.m.

Class 1A-6 Man

Little Snake River at Burlington, 2 p.m.

Out-of-State Opponent

Sioux County, NE at Guernsey-Sunrise, 7 p.m. (6-Man)

Non-Varsity Opponent

Hulett at Sheridan Soph., 2:30 p.m. (6-Man)

Saturday, Sept. 18

Class 1A-6 Man

Dubois at Meeteetse, noon

Farson-Eden at Encampment, 2 p.m.

Non-Varsity Opponent

Natrona Soph. at Midwest, 10 a.m.

H.E.M. at Natrona Soph. – canceled

Open Date: Kaycee (week 3 opponent canceled their season)

