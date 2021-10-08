Wyoming Lawmaker Proposes Anti-COVID Vaccination Mandate Bill

Getty Images

Wyoming State Senator Tom James [R-Sweetwater County] says in a social media post that he wants to file a bill in the Wyoming Legislature aimed at blocking enforcement of any federal mandates on COVID-19.

James, in a post on his Facebook page, says first of all that he intends to vote in favor of holding a special session of the Wyoming Legislature to push back against President Biden's vaccine mandate.

James goes on to say that if the session is held, he will propose the following bill:

''Offenses and penalties; defense of Wyoming citizens. (a) No public servant as defined in W.S. 6-5-101,shall enforce or attempt to enforce any act, law, statute, rule or regulation of the United States government relating to mandating covid vaccination.

(b) Any official, agent or employee of the United States government who enforces or attempts to enforce any act, order, law, statute, rule or regulation of the United States government that violates this statue shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction, shall be subject to imprisonment for not more than one (1) year, a fine of not more than two thousand dollars ($2,000.00), or both.''

Biden in September put forward a COVID vaccination mandate that would apply to federal employees, health care workers, and employees of large companies. The Federal Occupational Safety Health AdminIsitration [OSHA] has been in the process of writing rules to implement the mandate and a timetable for finishing that process is not yet known.

Rep. Landon Brown [R-Laramie County] told Townsquare Media on Thursday that legislative leaders have been informally polling lawmakers over the last few days about holding a possible session. Brown said a formal polling process will be held next week, and that a special session could be held Oct. 26-28.