Wyoming Legislative Leaders Speak Out Against Vaccine Mandate

The top leaders of the Wyoming Legislature on Friday issued a joint state opposing President Biden's Thursday vaccine mandate.

The Wyoming Legislative Service Office put out the following release on Friday:

Senate President Dan Dockstader, Speaker of the House Eric Barlow, Senate Majority Leader Ogden Driskill, House Majority Leader Albert Sommers, Senate Vice President Larry Hicks, House Speaker Pro Tempore Mike Greear and House Majority Whip Jared Olsen issue the following statement in response to President Biden’s proposed federal vaccine requirement:

“We stand in strong support of Governor Gordon’s stance against a federal vaccine mandate. Our republican form of government leaves decisions of this gravity to the states. We believe the Biden Administration’s federal vaccine requirement is arbitrary and likely unconstitutional. The Governor and the Attorney General are provided the tools through Wyoming Statute 9-14-102 to take legal action to prevent the enforcement of overreaching Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulations such as the proposed vaccine mandate. We are confident they will use that authority to good effect to protect the rights of Wyoming citizens.”

Governor Gordon on Thursday issued this statement:

“The Biden Administration’s announcement to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing for private businesses is an egregious example of big government overreach.Our Constitution was written and fought for to protect our liberties as American citizens. This administration’s latest pronouncement demonstrates its complete disregard for the rule of law and the freedoms individuals and private companies enjoy under our Constitution. In Wyoming, we believe that government must be held in check.I have asked the Attorney General to stand prepared to take all actions to oppose this administration’s unconstitutional overreach of executive power. It has no place in America. Not now, and not ever.”