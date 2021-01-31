WyoLotto ‘Cowboy Draw’ Jackpot Is Still On The Rise For 2021

The WyoLotto, Wyoming-centric game, Cowboy Draw, has been on a constant rise since the beginning of the new year. The jackpot is now at an estimated $900,000!

The official Wyoming Lottery Facebook page posted a photo along with a caption that read:

We had $1,000 winners from Rock Springs, Casper, Gillette, Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs, Laramie and Guernsey so check those numbers and check out that jackpot 😍!

Although no one hit the jackpot on Thursday, there were quite a few winning tickets sold all across the state:

9 - $1000 winners | matched 4 numbers

284 - $20 winners | matched 3 numbers

4060 - $5 winners | matched 2 numbers

The winning numbers from Thursday's drawings were: 20, 28, 31, 41 and 42.

The next drawing is Monday, February 1st, 2021, at 2:00 pm.

The WyoLotto also recently released their free app, where you can also check winning numbers and the latest lottery news.

