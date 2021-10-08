Wyoming Moose Has Big Day Out In Riverton Wyoming

It was just last week that a moose made its way through Laramie, probably cutting through Medicine bow as he had the time of his life trying to register for classes at UW. I mean, I don't know for a fact that the giant bull moose went to the University, but I'm assuming that he left his parents to be the first moose in his family to graduate from a college or university. I'd say he stopped by the Library for a pint before they wrangled him back up the hill.

Another moose was on the loose recently, this time in Riverton. A Redditor from the subreddit group, Wyoming, posted a video of a moose walking through a neighborhood in Riverton. The Redditor said it was at their aunt's neighborhood. Let's check it out.

As far as I could tell from the comments, there was no real fuss about the big guy making its way through Riverton. Apparently, it followed a river to that area with most people missing it. I guess he picked a great time to cruise through the town, people didn't notice a giant 1000 point mammal enjoying the scenes of the neighborhood.

One of the Redditors did mention that he was probably trying to find a place away from hunters, so maybe he was on a personal scouting mission. That may also have been the case for the Laramie moose last week. They're just trying to catch a break. Either way, it's still pretty cool to see these guys walking around.

Moose on the Loose