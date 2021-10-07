NWS Cheyenne: Possible Big Winter Storm Next Week!

Much of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could see very heavy snow and strong winds early next week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

"The season's first major winter storm is possible starting late Monday night and possibly extending all the way into Wednesday night," the agency said Thursday evening.

7/615PM: Heads up for ranchers, hunters, hikers and travelers across southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle for next week. The season's first major winter storm is possible starting late Monday night and possibly extending all the way into Wednesday night. A very strong Pacific low pressure system looks to move through the area, that could bring widespread snow and strong winds to much of the area. Of course, being this far out, the low track could change, that could significantly change the forecast. Two track scenarios are shown in the graphic. Scenario #1 features a faster track, possibly lasting only 24 hours, with strong winds, but less snow. Scenario #2 shows an extended period of heavy snow and strong winds. Stay tuned to later updates in this forecast as we draw closer to the event. Take the next few days to stock up on heating fuel, take care of your cattle, or whatever you need to do to prepare for winter weather. Regardless, much colder temperatures and moderate to strong winds are anticipated. Stay tuned!

The NWS says it's still too early to know where the storm will track and how much snow the area could see.

One scenario features a faster track, possibly lasting only 24 hours, with strong winds, but less snow, while the other shows an extended period of heavy snow and strong winds.

"Take the next few days to stock up on heating fuel, take care of your cattle, or whatever you need to do to prepare for winter weather," the agency said. "Regardless, much colder temperatures and moderate to strong winds are anticipated."

