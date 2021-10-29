Winds Of 60+ MPH Possible On I-80, I-25 In SE Wyoming Today

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about the possibility of wind gusts of over miles per hour in parts of southeast Wyoming today and into Saturday,

The agency posted this statement on its website:

" A High Wind Watch is in effect for possible gusty winds across portions of southeast Wyoming from 6pm tonight through 9am Saturday morning! Southwest winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts to 60+ MPH possible! High blow-over risk for light and high profile vehicles including camping and tractor trailers. For the latest road conditions in Wyoming, refer to www.wyoroad.info."