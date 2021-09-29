Wyoming Sheriff’s Office To Auction Off Cars On Tuesday, Oct. 5
The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office will be auctioning off several abandoned and court-forfeited vehicles next week, according to a post on the agency's Facebook page.
Bids will start as low as $100, according to the post.
The auction will be held at the Sheriff's Office at 50140B, U.S. Highway 191 south in Rock Springs. The showing will start at 10:30, with bidding getting underway at 11 a.m.
According to the post, the following cars are up for auction:
2006 Chrysler 300 (starting bid of $192)
- 1998 Toyota Corolla (starting bid of $258)
- 2008 Land Rover LR2 (starting bid of $582)
- 1998 Chevrolet Cavalier (starting bid of $234)
- 1999 Buick Le Sabre (starting bid of $336)
- 2005 Dodge Caravan (starting bid of $396)
- 1994 Nissan Sentra (starting bid of $100)
For any questions ahead of next Tuesday's auction, please call Kelly at (307) 872-3866.
