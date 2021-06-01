Wyoming WIC Benefits Recipients to Receive Temporary Boost

The Wyoming Department of Health has announced that monthly benefits for families who are participating in the Wyoming WIC Program (otherwise known as the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children) will receive a "significant temporary boost over the next few months."

The Wyoming Department of Health sent out a press release stating that through September 30, the fruit and vegetable voucher, included as a part of the WIC benefits, has been increased from $9/month per child and $11/month per woman to $35/month per participant. This increase, the release noted, was part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act approved earlier this year.

"Providing even more nutritious, delicious fruits and vegetables (fresh or frozen) during the peak growing season than we already offer can both promote healthier living and help to reduce food insecurity," said Melissa Stehwien, WIC Program Manager with WDH.

Beginning on July 1, qualifying income guidelines for the program will be updated.

New guidelines include:

1 person family -$23,828/year or $1,986/mont

2 person family -$32,227/year or $2,686/month

3 person family -$40,626/year or $3,386/month

4 person family -$49,025/year or $4,086/month

5 person family -$57,424/year or $4,786/month

Families already using SNAP, TANF or Wyoming Medicaid benefits also qualify for WIC. There is no established limit to the number of eligible participants WIC can serve.

Stehwien said the new guidelines may help a few more families be eligible and encouraged people to apply as soon as possible.

“For families who participate in WIC, we offer healthy food as well as shopping ideas,” she stated. “The support we can provide for new moms and families with young children can promote healthier starts.”

According to the release, the WIC program is "a joint federal and state government effort under the USDA that provides nutritious foods and education, breastfeeding support and healthcare referrals for income-eligible women who are pregnant or postpartum, infants and children up to age 5. All caregivers are welcome to receive help from the program including dads, foster parents, guardians, grandparents and step-parents."

Wyoming residents can find out if they are eligible for WIC by going to signupwic.com.

WIC clinics are located throughout the state and can be found by using the “Clinic Locator” online at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/wic/ or by calling 1-888-996-9378 to be routed to a local clinic.