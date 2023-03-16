When he's not busy touring across the country, you may find Wyoming's own Chancey William tearing up the dance floor at Laramie's Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall. Williams is a proud alumnus of the University of Wyoming - and he makes it a point to visit the Gem City often.

The news is out - Chancey is heading BACK to Laramie for the annual White Trash Bash at the Cowboy Saloon. There will be mullets, drinks, dancing, crazy costumes, and of course, Mr. Williams rocking the stage.

Chancey William's 'White Trash Bash' Details

So when is this shindig going down? Good question. If you want to catch Chancey in all his White Trash getup, clear your calendars for Saturday, April 29! Tickets are $35 per person. Doors open at 8 p.m., and the show kicks off at 9 p.m. FYI - this is a 21+ ONLY show. Find ticket details on the show here.

Have You Heard the BIG NEWS From Chancey Williams?

Yesterday, March 15, Chancey announced on Facebook his Grand Ole Opry debut the weekend before his White Trash Bash! How amazing is that? Get more details on Chancey's Opry Debut by clicking here.

About Chancey Williams

Chancey Williams is a Wyomingite, born and bred. He grew up in the Northeast corner of the state in a small town called Moorecroft, WY. Chancey grew up surrounded by ranch life, so it's no surprise that he went on to compete in rodeo. Williams holds the unique distinction of being only the second person to compete at Cheyenne Frontier Days and perform on the Frontier Nights stage - the first of which was another Wyoming rodeo and country music legend, Chris LeDoux.