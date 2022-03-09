Yellowstone stars Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille learned that they have a lot of fans in country music. Several country stars posed for pictures alongside the television couple at the ACM Awards on Monday night (March 7).

Grimes plays Kayce Dutton, while Asbille plays his wife Monica on the Paramount Network show. With filming for Season 5 starting next month, they took time to walk the red carpet at the ACMs, as well as present Song and Single of the Year trophies to Lainey Wilson and Carrie Underwood/Jason Aldean, respectively.

Underwood was among the stars who stopped the pair during the show — you can see pictures below. The country singer has tweeted about her appreciation of Yellowstone before, specifically after the cliffhanger that ended Season 3.

On the red carpet, Grimes posed for pictures alongside Mark Wystrach and Cameron Duddy of Midland. That was after he posed with both Asbille, and his real-life wife Bianca Rodrigues.

At some point, Walker Hayes found both television stars and asked them for a photo. He later thanked them for letting him geek out.

The 2022 ACM Awards aired on Amazon Prime. Miranda Lambert won Entertainer of the Year, while Wilson and Carly Pearce joined her as multiple awards winners. Through four seasons of Yellowstone, several country acts have had their music featured on the show, including Wilson and Chris Stapleton.

