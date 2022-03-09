Cheyenne NWS Reports 4.8 Inches Of Snow at 7 A.M.

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service this morning reported an official snowfall of 4.8 inches of snow with the latest winter storm to hit the area.

The reading was taken around 7 o'clock this morning. The agency posted this statement:

At the weather office here in Cheyenne, we measured right around 4.8 inches of snow, with some additional accumulations expected throughout the day. How much snow did you receive? Please reply with your location (i.e. 10 N Cheyenne), time you measured. If you have a picture, that would be great too. Even an estimate will be helpful. Snow totals will vary through the day. Thank you!

The storm has closed schools in the area, including Laramie County School District#1, Laramie County Community College and St. Mary's Catholic school.

Travel conditions across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle are also less than ideal, and travelers should check the WYDOT Road and Travel site before hitting the highway.