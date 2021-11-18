106 Vaccinated Wyomingites Have Died From COVID-19 This Year

According to data released Tuesday by the Wyoming Department of Health, 106 fully vaccinated Wyomingites have died from COVID-19 since Jan. 1, 2021.

Laramie County saw the most breakthrough deaths, 24, followed by Park County with 19, Big Horn County with 12, Fremont County with 10, Natrona County with eight, Sheridan County with seven, Campbell County with five, Carbon County with three, and Lincoln County with three.

Albany, Converse, Goshen, Hot Springs, and Sublette counties each had two vaccinated deaths. Crook, Niobrara, Platte, Unita, and Weston counties each had one.

The breakthrough deaths account for 18.31% of this year's 579 coronavirus-related deaths.

"We know that no vaccine is perfect and we expect to see some breakthrough cases," said WDH spokeswoman Kim Deti.

"But what we really are seeing is that the COVID vaccines that are available are going to help protect people from getting ill in the first place and they're definitely going to protect people from serious illness and from death," she added.

As of Nov. 15, 41.18% of Wyoming's population -- 28.6% of adolescents (12-17), 50.1% of adults (18+), and 71.9% of seniors (65+) -- had been fully vaccinated.

