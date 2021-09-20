18-Year-Old Wyoming Driver Killed in Crash May Have Fallen Asleep, Patrol Says
An 18-year-old driver killed in a single-vehicle rollover in Goshen County may have fallen asleep, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.
Sgt. Jeremy Beck says troopers were called to the crash scene on U.S. 85 near milepost 112, about 10 miles north of Lingle, around 4:15 a.m. Saturday.
Beck says Caleb Brenner, of Upton, was headed north when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, went off the east edge of the highway and rolled his pickup end over end.
Brenner, who was not wearing his seat belt, was ejected and died at the scene.
This is the 84th fatality on Wyoming's highways in 2021 compared to 95 in 2020, 117 in 2019 and 81 in 2018 to date.
