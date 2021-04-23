2021 Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo Is A GO For July 9th -17th

Grab your cowboy boots and cowboy hat (or your jean shorts, flip flops, and a tank top) and get ready for 9 action-packed days of fun and excitement.

The Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo is thrilled to announce that their 2021 event is officially happening from July 9th to July 17th.

The fun begins on July 9th when the Crabtree Amusement Carnival hits the Midway with the largest carnival in the state of Wyoming.

Carnival passes can be purchased in advance at any Casper, Glenrock, or Douglas Homax location. Day Passes bought ahead of time are $30 ($5 off the cost of day passes purchased at the carnival) and allow you to ride as many rides as you want.

Back by popular demand, don’t miss "The Voice of Casper” a fun vocal competition mirrored after the hit TV show.

Vocalists will compete in Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, and Knockout Rounds at 7:00 pm July 9th-12th on the free stage located on the midway.

Then, don’t miss the Live Finale which moves to the Rodeo Arena Saturday, July 17th at 7:00 pm where Casper will choose who walks away with the title “The Voice of Casper”.

Saturday, July 10th, at 8 am, the fun continues with the 11th Annual Sidewalk Chalk Festival in Downtown Casper beginning with a free Kiwanis pancake breakfast, followed by sidewalk chalk art.

The First 300 participants get a free t-shirt and rodeo ticket.

On that same day, there are two exciting Monster Truck Shows at 1:30 and 7:30 pm.

Tuesday, July 13th, is Casper Day and seniors get in free all day long!

The action gets underway early at the Downtown Parade which is the official kick-off of the Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo. This year’s theme is “It’s a Grand Old Flag!”

7:30 pm on July 13th brings the First Performance of the PRCA Rodeo when the top cowboys and cowgirls in the world compete in one of the top 20 Rodeos in the Nation!

Enjoy 7 exciting events nightly including Bull Riding, WPRA Barrel Racing, Bareback, Saddle Bronc, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Tie-Down Roping, and Mutton Bustin’ through Saturday, July 17th.

Rodeo Ticket Outlets open beginning May 1st or get your Rodeo Tickets online beginning April 1st.

Saturday, July 17th, is your last chance to get in on the action with the Junior Livestock Sale Buyers Breakfast at 7:00 am, followed by the Junior Livestock Sale at 9:00 am.

Learn more about ALL the other great things happening during the fair (like the shark encounter display) by following this link.