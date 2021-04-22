PODCAST: Tampering in the NCAA? No way

CHEYENNE -- News always breaks when you go on vacation, right?

That was definitely the case last week in the world of Wyoming athletics. Jared Newland joins me on the Roaring Repeater Podcast this week to discuss tampering in college basketball, along with the departures of Marcus Williams and Kwane Marble II.

We also chat about the newest hoops recruit, Noah Reynolds, and the three-star quarterback out of Omaha, Caden Becker, that Craig Bohl and his staff snagged to kick off the 2022 recruiting class.

Also, there was an arrest made in the shooting death of incoming freshman football player, Tony Evans Jr. Hear what senior team captain Garrett Crall and Bohl had to say about the tragic death of the 17-year-old wide receiver, who was scheduled to be on campus this summer.

Since the last podcast, All-American placekicker John Hoyland was put on scholarship, Bohl said wide receiver Gunner Gentry would miss "several months" with a knee injury and former UW standout Tashaun Gipson just signed a one-year deal to remain with the Chicago Bears.

We also talked about another handful of stories you can find on 7220sports.com like the one about Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame head coach Marv Levy spending one semester in Laramie, a breakdown of the Cowboy football program and the NFL Draft and all the latest on the UW football team as they just wrapped up practice No. 8 of 15. By the way, the spring game on May 8 is allowing tailgating and you don't have to wear a mask thanks to a the school lifting restrictions for outdoor events.

What's your excuse for not coming?

