2021 Wyoming High School Boys Soccer All-State Awards Released

The best boys’ soccer players at the prep level in Wyoming have been selected by head coaches around the state.

The Wyoming Coaches Association announced its 2021 all-state awards.

Seven players received their second all-state honor. With the 2020 season canceled, it was difficult to get three-time and four-time award winners.

The players below are listed based on the school name first, and then alphabetically by their last name.

3A BOYS ALL-STATE

Forwards:

Jackson Hughes – Douglas

Sam Bauer – Powell (All-State in 2019)

Hawkin Sweeney – Powell

Ty Prall – Torrington (All-State in 2019)

Rudy Sanford – Worland (All-State in 2019)

Cole Venable – Worland

Midfielders:

Matt Nelson – Cody

Gus Mosemann – Lander

Garrett Morris – Powell

Marc Soto – Rawlins

Tanner Johnson – Riverton

Chase Miller – Torrington

Jorey Anderson – Worland

Court Gonsalez – Worland

Defenders:

Camden Dalla – Douglas

Nico Lowham – Lander

Kellen Schupp – Pinedale

Landon Sessions – Powell

Reece Bauer – Powell

Cole Parriott – Torrington

JT Klinghagen – Worland

Reynaldo Rodriguez – Worland

Goal-Keepers:

Craig Thiel – Douglas

Ashton Brewer – Powell (All-State in 2019)

Damon DeVries – Riverton

SENIOR PLAYER OF THE YEAR = JT Klinghagen – Worland

UNDERCLASSMAN OF THE YEAR = Cole Venable – Worland

 

4A BOYS ALL-STATE

Forwards:

Danny Huerta – Jackson

Teddy Opler – Jackson

Colten Atkinson – Kelly Walsh (All-State 2019)

Brian Cerdio – Kelly Walsh

Colson Coon – Sheridan

Caleb Howell – Thunder Basin

Midfielders:

Hunter Dewell – Jackson

Charlie Hoelscher – Jackson (All-State 2019)

Hayden Hollinger – Kelly Walsh

Sian Realing – Kelly Walsh

Max Radosevich – Natrona County

Dane Steel – Sheridan

Cade Ayers – Thunder Basin

Cody Shrum – Thunder Basin

Defenders:

Leo Harland – Jackson

Sahir Romero – Jackson

Davin Camp – Kelly Walsh

Hayden Umbach – Kelly Walsh (All-State 2019)

Kaden Bateson – Sheridan

Mason Brown – Star Valley

Garner Gauthier – Thunder Basin

Gunnar Gauthier – Thunder Basin

Goal-Keepers:

Javi Huta – Jackson

Caden Allaire – Kelly Walsh

Seth Stevens – Thunder Basin

