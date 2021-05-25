2021 Wyoming High School Boys Soccer All-State Awards Released
The best boys’ soccer players at the prep level in Wyoming have been selected by head coaches around the state.
The Wyoming Coaches Association announced its 2021 all-state awards.
Seven players received their second all-state honor. With the 2020 season canceled, it was difficult to get three-time and four-time award winners.
The players below are listed based on the school name first, and then alphabetically by their last name.
3A BOYS ALL-STATE
Forwards:
Jackson Hughes – Douglas
Sam Bauer – Powell (All-State in 2019)
Hawkin Sweeney – Powell
Ty Prall – Torrington (All-State in 2019)
Rudy Sanford – Worland (All-State in 2019)
Cole Venable – Worland
Midfielders:
Matt Nelson – Cody
Gus Mosemann – Lander
Garrett Morris – Powell
Marc Soto – Rawlins
Tanner Johnson – Riverton
Chase Miller – Torrington
Jorey Anderson – Worland
Court Gonsalez – Worland
Defenders:
Camden Dalla – Douglas
Nico Lowham – Lander
Kellen Schupp – Pinedale
Landon Sessions – Powell
Reece Bauer – Powell
Cole Parriott – Torrington
JT Klinghagen – Worland
Reynaldo Rodriguez – Worland
Goal-Keepers:
Craig Thiel – Douglas
Ashton Brewer – Powell (All-State in 2019)
Damon DeVries – Riverton
SENIOR PLAYER OF THE YEAR = JT Klinghagen – Worland
UNDERCLASSMAN OF THE YEAR = Cole Venable – Worland
4A BOYS ALL-STATE
Forwards:
Danny Huerta – Jackson
Teddy Opler – Jackson
Colten Atkinson – Kelly Walsh (All-State 2019)
Brian Cerdio – Kelly Walsh
Colson Coon – Sheridan
Caleb Howell – Thunder Basin
Midfielders:
Hunter Dewell – Jackson
Charlie Hoelscher – Jackson (All-State 2019)
Hayden Hollinger – Kelly Walsh
Sian Realing – Kelly Walsh
Max Radosevich – Natrona County
Dane Steel – Sheridan
Cade Ayers – Thunder Basin
Cody Shrum – Thunder Basin
Defenders:
Leo Harland – Jackson
Sahir Romero – Jackson
Davin Camp – Kelly Walsh
Hayden Umbach – Kelly Walsh (All-State 2019)
Kaden Bateson – Sheridan
Mason Brown – Star Valley
Garner Gauthier – Thunder Basin
Gunnar Gauthier – Thunder Basin
Goal-Keepers:
Javi Huta – Jackson
Caden Allaire – Kelly Walsh
Seth Stevens – Thunder Basin