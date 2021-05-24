2021 Wyoming High School Girls Soccer All-State Honors Unveiled

John Gabrielsen, WyoPreps.com

The top girls’ high school soccer players in Wyoming are being recognized as all-state performers.

The Wyoming Coaches Association released its all-state awards for the 2021 season, as voted on by the head coaches.

A total of 10 players earned their second all-state honor. With the 2020 season canceled, players didn’t have an opportunity to receive three consecutive all-state awards.

The players below are listed based on the school name first, and then alphabetically by their last name.

3A GIRLS ALL-STATE

Forwards:

Kendra Schultze – Buffalo (All-State 2019)

Maggie Olsen – Buffalo

Autumn Wilson – Cody (All-State 2019)

Torrie Schutzman – Cody (All-State 2019)

Delaney Sullivan – Lander

Carley Yule – Worland

Midfielders:

Vivi Ostheimer – Buffalo

Ally Boysen – Cody

Emma Nieters – Cody (All-State 2019)

Whitney Hanson – Lander

Claire Beastrom – Newcastle

Kameron Stitt – Torrington

Kylie Warren – Worland

Defenders:

Brittan Bower – Cody

Jessa Lynn – Cody

Reece Niemann – Cody

Abby Copeland – Lander

Caitlyn Pehringer – Newcastle

Savannah Morton – Riverton

Tymberlynn Crippen – Worland

Logan Yule – Worland

Goal-Keepers:

Isabelle Radakovich – Cody

Kassidy Hewitt - Mountain View

Angel Perez – Newcastle

SENIOR PLAYER OF THE YEAR = Caitlyn Pehringer – Newcastle

UNDERCLASSMAN OF THE YEAR = Maggie Olsen – Buffalo

 

4A GIRLS ALL-STATE

Forwards:

Calie Mosley – Central

Selah Hunter – Jackson

Brecken Hunsaker – Rock Springs

Kylee Knudsen – Rock Springs

Aria Heyneman – Sheridan

Cena Carlson – Thunder Basin

Midfielders:

Zoe Lam – Central (All-State 2019)

Eliza Grace Smith – Central (All-State 2019)

Taya McClennen – Jackson

Paige Hill – Kelly Walsh (All-State 2019)

Allison Beeston – Laramie

Novaleigh Moses – Rock Springs

Emily Taucher – Rock Springs (All-State 2019)

Alex Michael – Thunder Basin

Defenders:

Brooklyn Hills – Jackson

Barrett Lloyd – Kelly Walsh

Zoe Silovich – Rock Springs

Amrey Willoughby – Rock Springs

Ellie Williams – Sheridan

Emma Thomson – Star Valley

Eagan Clark – Thunder Basin

Peyton Roswadovski – Thunder Basin

Goal-Keepers:

Sarah Foster – Central

Alysa Depoorter – Kelly Walsh (All-State 2019)

Hannah Trumbull – Natrona County (All-State 2019)

WyoPreps did not receive any special awards for Class 4A, such as any player of the year honor.

