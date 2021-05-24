2021 Wyoming High School Girls Soccer All-State Honors Unveiled
The top girls’ high school soccer players in Wyoming are being recognized as all-state performers.
The Wyoming Coaches Association released its all-state awards for the 2021 season, as voted on by the head coaches.
A total of 10 players earned their second all-state honor. With the 2020 season canceled, players didn’t have an opportunity to receive three consecutive all-state awards.
The players below are listed based on the school name first, and then alphabetically by their last name.
3A GIRLS ALL-STATE
Forwards:
Kendra Schultze – Buffalo (All-State 2019)
Maggie Olsen – Buffalo
Autumn Wilson – Cody (All-State 2019)
Torrie Schutzman – Cody (All-State 2019)
Delaney Sullivan – Lander
Carley Yule – Worland
Midfielders:
Vivi Ostheimer – Buffalo
Ally Boysen – Cody
Emma Nieters – Cody (All-State 2019)
Whitney Hanson – Lander
Claire Beastrom – Newcastle
Kameron Stitt – Torrington
Kylie Warren – Worland
Defenders:
Brittan Bower – Cody
Jessa Lynn – Cody
Reece Niemann – Cody
Abby Copeland – Lander
Caitlyn Pehringer – Newcastle
Savannah Morton – Riverton
Tymberlynn Crippen – Worland
Logan Yule – Worland
Goal-Keepers:
Isabelle Radakovich – Cody
Kassidy Hewitt - Mountain View
Angel Perez – Newcastle
SENIOR PLAYER OF THE YEAR = Caitlyn Pehringer – Newcastle
UNDERCLASSMAN OF THE YEAR = Maggie Olsen – Buffalo
4A GIRLS ALL-STATE
Forwards:
Calie Mosley – Central
Selah Hunter – Jackson
Brecken Hunsaker – Rock Springs
Kylee Knudsen – Rock Springs
Aria Heyneman – Sheridan
Cena Carlson – Thunder Basin
Midfielders:
Zoe Lam – Central (All-State 2019)
Eliza Grace Smith – Central (All-State 2019)
Taya McClennen – Jackson
Paige Hill – Kelly Walsh (All-State 2019)
Allison Beeston – Laramie
Novaleigh Moses – Rock Springs
Emily Taucher – Rock Springs (All-State 2019)
Alex Michael – Thunder Basin
Defenders:
Brooklyn Hills – Jackson
Barrett Lloyd – Kelly Walsh
Zoe Silovich – Rock Springs
Amrey Willoughby – Rock Springs
Ellie Williams – Sheridan
Emma Thomson – Star Valley
Eagan Clark – Thunder Basin
Peyton Roswadovski – Thunder Basin
Goal-Keepers:
Sarah Foster – Central
Alysa Depoorter – Kelly Walsh (All-State 2019)
Hannah Trumbull – Natrona County (All-State 2019)
WyoPreps did not receive any special awards for Class 4A, such as any player of the year honor.