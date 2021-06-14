2021 Wyoming-Montana Boys Basketball All-Star Game [VIDEO]

The Wyoming-Montana all-star basketball games drew a good crowd at the Golden Dome in Sheridan on Friday. The boy's game was compelling, especially in the 2nd half but Montana eventually prevailed 109-105. Montana was unreal at the free-throw line hitting 37-40 with Alex Germer going 15-17 from the line. He also led Montana with 25 points along with Tony Frohlich-Fair who also threw in 25. Wyoming was led by Campbell County's Luke Hladky with 22 and his Camel teammate Jefferson Neary chipped in 16.

On Saturday in Billings, Wyoming absorbed a 110-71 loss as Montana won their 18th straight game in the series. We have some video to share with you from Friday's match-up in Sheridan. Enjoy!

