Douglas Posts Another Shut-Out, This Time Over Riverton

The Douglas Bearcats have posted a couple of shut-outs so far this season. The first one was over Belle Fourche, South Dakota and the 2nd one came on Friday night with a 49-0 win over Riverton. While the Bearcat's defense closed the door on the Wolverines, the Bearcat'ss offense kicked the door open.

In the first quarter, Keltan Ewing had a 4 yard run for a score and Rylan Wehr returned a punt 92 yards for a touchdown giving the Cats a 15 point advantage. Douglas tacked on 6 more points in the 2nd quarter as Devin Koulak caught a 7-yard pass for a TD from Jackson Hughes.

In quarter #3, Ewing rambled 28 yards to the end zone for a Cat touchdown, Wehr returned another punt for a TD, this time covering 48 yards. Jaden Archuleta and Jackson Hughes added touchdowns for that 49 point margin.

Douglas is 3-1 and will be in Lander this week. Riverton at 0-5 on the year will be on the road in Buffalo this week. We have some photos courtesy of the Douglas Bearcat football program to view in our gallery, Enjoy!

Douglas H.S. Football

Riverton Vs. Douglas Football 9-24-21 Riverton Vs. Douglas Football 9-24-21