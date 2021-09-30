Wyoming Prep Sports Pics of the Week. Sept. 23-25

WyoPreps.com has another collection of some great pics from some extremely talented photographers from around the state. You're more than welcome to submit a photo on our WyoPreps mobile app or email one to frankgambino@townsquaremedia.com. So here we go:

Mark Delap

Guernsey Volleyball

Greg Wise

Powell Vs. Cody Football

Joan Snyder Mitchell

Pinedale Volleyball

Tammy Griebel

Jackson-Star Valley Football

Riverton High School

Riverton Swimming

James Yule

Worland-Lander Football

Frank Gambino

Kelly Walsh-Worland Volleyball

Mark Delap

Wheatland Rodeo

Shannon Dutcher

Casper Cross Country

Kellie Joe Allison

State Tennis

Marsha Barritt

Torrington/Upton-Sundance Football

Angie Erickson

Meeteetse-Burlington Football

Lisa Shaw

Lusk Volleyball

Brayden Flack

Natrona-Rock Springs Football

Kelly Walsh H.S.

Kelly Walsh Tennis

Rachelle Patterson

Star Valley Football

Kellie Jo Allison

Thunder Basin Football

Douglas High School

Douglas Football

Libby Ngo

Natrona Football

Dawn Bivens

Torrington Football

Karen Peroulis

Dubois-Little Snake River Football

Bridget Truempler

Shoshoni Football

Frank Gambino

Douglas Volleyball

Mark DeLap

Wheatland Rodeo

Tony Montoya

Wheatland-Glenrock Football

Brian Mitchell

Campbell County Football

