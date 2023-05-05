Summer Fun OFFICIALLY Kicks Off This Weekend in Cheyenne!
Birds are singing, rain has replaced snow, and the scent of flowers is in the air...May has arrived!
Is anyone else 100% ready for warm weather and summer fun? Because I am! This weekend in Cheyenne doesn't disappoint - between family fun, Cinco de Mayo, and derby events; there's something for everyone!
Friday, May 5th
Los Conejos Cinco de Mayo Celebration @ Railspur
Tacos, lowriders, and margaritas...perfect for Cinco de Mayo!
- When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Where: Railspur (707 W Lincolnway)
- Cost: Prices vary on food items.
- Additional Info: Click here.
Cinco de Mayo/10th Anniversary @ the Cadillac Ranch
Glow party plus Cinco de Mayo drinks at the Cadillac.
- When: 9 p.m.
- Where: Cadillac Ranch (3307 E. Nationway)
- Cost: Varies.
- Additional Info: Click here.
Downtown Cheyenne First Fridays Art Walk
Discover local art at several downtown locations.
- When: 5 to 8 p.m.
- Where: The Hynds Building (1602 Capitol Ave)
- Cost: FREE
- Additional Info: Click here.
Cinderella @ the Little Theatre
Relive the magic of Roger's and Hammerstein's 'Cinderella'!
- When: 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Mary Godfrey Playhouse (2706 E Pershing Blvd)
- Cost: $16.50 to $26.50 per ticket.
- Additional Info: Click here.
Friday Night Jazz @ Little America
Relax and enjoy smooth jazz at Little America.
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: Hathaway's Lounge at Little America (2800 W. Lincolnway)
- Cost: Two drink minimum.
- Additional Info: Click here.
Live Music & Dancing @ the Bunkhouse
Dance the night away to some good ol' fashioned Western tunes.
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: The Bunkhouse (1064 Happy Jack)
- Cost: FREE dancing.
- Additional Info: Click here.
Saturday, May 6th
Mother's Day Tea @ the Historic Governor's Mansion
Celebrate mom with a delicious fare of tea and pastries at the beautiful Historic Governor's Mansion.
- When: 1 to 2:30 p.m.
- Where: Historic Governor's Mansion (300 E. 21st St.)
- Cost: $25 per person.
- Additional Info: Click here.
Car Seat Check-Up Event @ Holliday Park
Ensure your little one's safety with a free car seat check.
- When: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Where: Holliday Park (1001 E. 19th St.)
- Cost: FREE
- Additional Info: Click here.
2023 Corgi Derby @ Pine Bluffs Distilling
Corgis...derby...drinks...it's all you need for a fun afternoon!
- When: 2 to 4 p.m.
- Where: Pine Bluffs Distilling (115 Bourbon St. Pine Bluffs, WY)
- Cost: Varies by food and drink cost.
- Additional Info: Click here.
Beginner Japanese @ the Library
Learn some basic phrases to speak and write in Japanese.
- When: 4 to 5 p.m.
- Where: Laramie County Library (2200 Pioneer Ave.)
- Cost: FREE
- Additional Info: Click here.
Children's Day 子供の日Kodomo no hi @ the Library
Bring the kids to learn about Japan's national holiday celebrating children.
- When: 2 to 3 p.m.
- Where: Laramie County Library (2200 Pioneer Ave.)
- Cost: FREE
- Additional Info: Click here.
Family Day @ the Wyoming State Museum - Military Appreciation Day
Celebrate the men and women of our Armed Forces by learning about the military at the State Museum. Activities are themed around the Armed Forces this month.
- When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Where: Wyoming State Museum (2301 Central Ave.)
- Cost: FREE
- Additional Info: Click here.
Kentucky Derby Brunch @ the Metropolitan Downtown
Come dressed up for the Kentucky Derby - outrageous hats totally welcome! Enjoy a delicious brunch, a dog derby race, and more.
- When: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Where: The Metropolitan (1701 Carey Ave.)
- Cost: $50 per person.
- Additional Info: Click here.
Laramie County Master Gardener's Plant Sale @ Archer
Get your gardening plants from the local masters of Wyoming planting!
- When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: Archer Field Complex (3967 Archer Parkway)
- Cost: Varies by plants.
- Additional Info: Click here.
Musical Story Time & Petting Zoo @ Paul Smith's Children's Village
Bring the kids for musical storytime presented by the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra.
- When: 11 a.m.
- Where: Paul Smith's Children's Village (710 S. Lions Park Dr.)
- Cost: FREE
- Additional Info: Click here.
Winter's Farmers Market @ the Downtown Train Depot
Find freshly baked goods, canned veggies, salsa, and more at the Winter Farmer's Market.
- When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Where: Historic Train Depot (121 W. 15th St.)
- Cost: Varies by product.
- Additional Info: Click here.
Sunday, May 7th
Yoga for Runners @ Blossom Yoga
Stretch and tone up for your run with yoga by Blossom Yoga.
- When: 10 a.m.
- Where: Blossom Yoga (315 W 18th St)
- Cost: $25
- Additional Info: Click here.
Footloose @ Flashback Cinema - Capitol Stadium 12
Cut loose at the movies! Relive Kevin Bacon's breakout film at the theater.
- When: 2:05 p.m.
- Where: Capitol Stadium 12 (3410 Concord Rd.)
- Cost: $8.50
- Additional Info: Click here.
Detox Retox @ Freedom's Edge
Get in some yoga (plus delicious beer!) at Freedom's Edge to help you prepare for the week ahead.
- When: 11 a.m.
- Where: Freedom's Edge Brewing (1509 Pioneer Ave.)
- Cost: $20 for yoga and 1 pint of beer.
- Additional Info: Click here.