Summer Fun OFFICIALLY Kicks Off This Weekend in Cheyenne!

Birds are singing, rain has replaced snow, and the scent of flowers is in the air...May has arrived!

Is anyone else 100% ready for warm weather and summer fun? Because I am! This weekend in Cheyenne doesn't disappoint - between family fun, Cinco de Mayo, and derby events; there's something for everyone!

Friday, May 5th

Los Conejos Cinco de Mayo Celebration @ Railspur

Tacos, lowriders, and margaritas...perfect for Cinco de Mayo!

When : 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Where : Railspur (707 W Lincolnway)

: Railspur (707 W Lincolnway) Cost : Prices vary on food items.

: Prices vary on food items. Additional Info: Click here.

Cinco de Mayo/10th Anniversary @ the Cadillac Ranch

Glow party plus Cinco de Mayo drinks at the Cadillac.

When : 9 p.m.

: 9 p.m. Where : Cadillac Ranch (3307 E. Nationway)

: Cadillac Ranch (3307 E. Nationway) Cost : Varies.

: Varies. Additional Info: Click here.

Downtown Cheyenne First Fridays Art Walk

Discover local art at several downtown locations.

When : 5 to 8 p.m.

: 5 to 8 p.m. Where : The Hynds Building (1602 Capitol Ave)

: The Hynds Building (1602 Capitol Ave) Cost : FREE

: FREE Additional Info: Click here.

Cinderella @ the Little Theatre

Relive the magic of Roger's and Hammerstein's 'Cinderella'!

When : 7:30 p.m.

: 7:30 p.m. Where : Mary Godfrey Playhouse (2706 E Pershing Blvd)

: Mary Godfrey Playhouse (2706 E Pershing Blvd) Cost : $16.50 to $26.50 per ticket.

: $16.50 to $26.50 per ticket. Additional Info: Click here.

Friday Night Jazz @ Little America

Relax and enjoy smooth jazz at Little America.

When : 6 p.m.

: 6 p.m. Where : Hathaway's Lounge at Little America (2800 W. Lincolnway)

: Hathaway's Lounge at Little America (2800 W. Lincolnway) Cost : Two drink minimum.

: Two drink minimum. Additional Info: Click here.

Live Music & Dancing @ the Bunkhouse

Dance the night away to some good ol' fashioned Western tunes.

When : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Where : The Bunkhouse (1064 Happy Jack)

: The Bunkhouse (1064 Happy Jack) Cost : FREE dancing.

: FREE dancing. Additional Info: Click here.

Saturday, May 6th

Mother's Day Tea @ the Historic Governor's Mansion

Celebrate mom with a delicious fare of tea and pastries at the beautiful Historic Governor's Mansion.

When : 1 to 2:30 p.m.

: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Where : Historic Governor's Mansion (300 E. 21st St.)

: Historic Governor's Mansion (300 E. 21st St.) Cost : $25 per person.

: $25 per person. Additional Info: Click here.

Car Seat Check-Up Event @ Holliday Park

Ensure your little one's safety with a free car seat check.

When : 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Where : Holliday Park (1001 E. 19th St.)

: Holliday Park (1001 E. 19th St.) Cost : FREE

: FREE Additional Info: Click here.

2023 Corgi Derby @ Pine Bluffs Distilling

Corgis...derby...drinks...it's all you need for a fun afternoon!

When : 2 to 4 p.m.

: 2 to 4 p.m. Where : Pine Bluffs Distilling (115 Bourbon St. Pine Bluffs, WY)

: Pine Bluffs Distilling (115 Bourbon St. Pine Bluffs, WY) Cost : Varies by food and drink cost.

: Varies by food and drink cost. Additional Info: Click here.

Beginner Japanese @ the Library

Learn some basic phrases to speak and write in Japanese.

When : 4 to 5 p.m.

: 4 to 5 p.m. Where : Laramie County Library (2200 Pioneer Ave.)

: Laramie County Library (2200 Pioneer Ave.) Cost : FREE

: FREE Additional Info: Click here.

Children's Day 子供の日Kodomo no hi @ the Library

Bring the kids to learn about Japan's national holiday celebrating children.

When : 2 to 3 p.m.

: 2 to 3 p.m. Where : Laramie County Library (2200 Pioneer Ave.)

: Laramie County Library (2200 Pioneer Ave.) Cost : FREE

: FREE Additional Info: Click here.

Family Day @ the Wyoming State Museum - Military Appreciation Day

Celebrate the men and women of our Armed Forces by learning about the military at the State Museum. Activities are themed around the Armed Forces this month.

When : 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where : Wyoming State Museum (2301 Central Ave.)

: Wyoming State Museum (2301 Central Ave.) Cost : FREE

: FREE Additional Info: Click here.

Kentucky Derby Brunch @ the Metropolitan Downtown

Come dressed up for the Kentucky Derby - outrageous hats totally welcome! Enjoy a delicious brunch, a dog derby race, and more.

When : 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Where : The Metropolitan (1701 Carey Ave.)

: The Metropolitan (1701 Carey Ave.) Cost : $50 per person.

: $50 per person. Additional Info: Click here.

Laramie County Master Gardener's Plant Sale @ Archer

Get your gardening plants from the local masters of Wyoming planting!

When : 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where : Archer Field Complex (3967 Archer Parkway)

: Archer Field Complex (3967 Archer Parkway) Cost : Varies by plants.

: Varies by plants. Additional Info: Click here.

Musical Story Time & Petting Zoo @ Paul Smith's Children's Village

Bring the kids for musical storytime presented by the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra.

When : 11 a.m.

: 11 a.m. Where : Paul Smith's Children's Village (710 S. Lions Park Dr.)

: Paul Smith's Children's Village (710 S. Lions Park Dr.) Cost : FREE

: FREE Additional Info: Click here.

Winter's Farmers Market @ the Downtown Train Depot

Find freshly baked goods, canned veggies, salsa, and more at the Winter Farmer's Market.

When : 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Where : Historic Train Depot (121 W. 15th St.)

: Historic Train Depot (121 W. 15th St.) Cost : Varies by product.

: Varies by product. Additional Info: Click here.

Sunday, May 7th

Yoga for Runners @ Blossom Yoga

Stretch and tone up for your run with yoga by Blossom Yoga.

When : 10 a.m.

: 10 a.m. Where : Blossom Yoga (315 W 18th St)

: Blossom Yoga (315 W 18th St) Cost : $25

: $25 Additional Info: Click here.

Footloose @ Flashback Cinema - Capitol Stadium 12

Cut loose at the movies! Relive Kevin Bacon's breakout film at the theater.

When : 2:05 p.m.

: 2:05 p.m. Where : Capitol Stadium 12 (3410 Concord Rd.)

: Capitol Stadium 12 (3410 Concord Rd.) Cost : $8.50

: $8.50 Additional Info: Click here.

Detox Retox @ Freedom's Edge

Get in some yoga (plus delicious beer!) at Freedom's Edge to help you prepare for the week ahead.

When : 11 a.m.

: 11 a.m. Where : Freedom's Edge Brewing (1509 Pioneer Ave.)

: Freedom's Edge Brewing (1509 Pioneer Ave.) Cost : $20 for yoga and 1 pint of beer.

: $20 for yoga and 1 pint of beer. Additional Info: Click here.