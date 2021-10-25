5-10″ of Snow, 50 MPH Gusts Expected in SE Wyo. Mountains Tuesday
Up to 10 inches of snow and wind gusts as high as 50 mph are expected in the Sierra Madre and Snowy ranges Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. Tuesday through midnight Tuesday.
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 236 PM MDT Mon Oct 25 2021 WYZ112-114-261200- /O.NEW.KCYS.WW.Y.0036.211026T1200Z-211027T0600Z/ Sierra Madre Range-Snowy Range- Including the cities of Centennial and Albany 236 PM MDT Mon Oct 25 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Snowy and Sierra Madre Mountain Ranges above 8500 feet. * WHEN...6 AM MDT Tuesday until midnight MDT Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Hazardous mountain travel due to icy, snow packed roads and reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow. Outdoor recreation will be hazardous to those caught unprepared for winter conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Get our free mobile app
Those traveling through the mountains should be prepared for icy, snow-packed roads and reduced visibilities.
Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closure information.
A Look Back At Cheyenne's Worst October Snow Storms
The Worst Storms Of The Decade In Southeast Wyoming