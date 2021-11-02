Two vocal titans will collide on the deluxe version of pop star Adele's next album, 30: The tracklist features a collaboration with country-soul star Chris Stapleton.

The duet will be a new version of Adele's current single, "Easy on Me." She recently shared the solo version of that song as a first taste of the collection, which comes out — in both its basic and deluxe editions — on Nov. 19. The version of "Easy on Me" that includes Stapleton's vocals is on the deluxe version of 30, which expands the track list from 12 to 15 songs and will be available exclusively at Target.

Apparently, the collaboration is one Adele's been excited about for quite a while. During an October 2021 appearance on Vogue's "73 Questions" series, she named Stapleton as a dream duet partner. But the singer's Stapleton fandom goes way back: For years, she's been performing "If It Hadn't Been for Love," a song that Stapleton co-wrote and performed during his days as a bandmate in bluegrass outfit the SteelDrivers. Not only was "If It Hadn't Been for Love" a staple of Adele's live set in her early days, but she included it as a bonus track on the U.K. limited edition of her second album, 21.

The other two tracks rounding out the deluxe edition of 30 are called "Wild Wild West" and "Can't Be Together." The full collection is available for pre-order at Target now.

As for Stapleton, he's certainly no stranger to an out-of-genre collaboration. To name just one example, he took the stage with R&B star H.E.R. at the June 2021 CMT Music Awards show, performing her song "Hold On."

