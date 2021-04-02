After a Year, Wyoming is One of the Safest States During Covid-19

It's been over a year since the start of the pandemic. And as we inch and maybe move more than just inches toward what we all hope is the end of it, Wyoming seems to be one of the safest states throughout everything we've had to endure.

WalletHub recently did the research as they typically do the rank the states throughout the U.S. and find out where the safest states are during the pandemic. That research consisted of several metrics, such as rate of Covid-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations and death, and the share of the population that is eligible to get vaccinated, among others. Through those metrics, and more, Wyoming is the 8th safest state during Covid-19.

In terms of those particular metrics and where Wyoming ranks as of March 31, 2021, here they are listed:

Wyoming ’s Safety During Coronavirus (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

29 th – Positive Testing Rate

– Positive Testing Rate 6 th – Hospitalization Rate

– Hospitalization Rate 1 st – Death Rate

– Death Rate 18th – Transmission Rate

Just to the south in Colorado, they rank as the 6th safest state during Covid-19. The states finishing ahead of them on the list, starting with the safest were: Alaska, New Mexico, Hawaii, Maine, and North Dakota.

States that are some of the least safe during the pandemic are Texas, New Jersey, Florida, New York, and Georgia.

It seems there is finally light at the end of the tunnel after such a long time when everything seemed so bleak. As of March 31st, about 16 percent of the country has been full vaccinated, which means they have received both doses. And now that more have been approved for vaccination in the past week, a sense of normalcy is finally within reach. Continue staying safe, Wyoming!