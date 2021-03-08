Albany County COVID-19 Vaccination Update

A public service announcement had been provided by Albany County Public Health to provide current information on the status of COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

As of March 8, 2021, any individual in Phases 1a, 1b or 1c, priority groups 1-3, are encouraged to get vaccinated.

A complete list of priority groups can be found here.

Phase 1c, priority groups 1-3, eligibility is new this week and includes people who are homeless, residents of congregate care or living settings, people 50 years and older, people with the following conditions:

moderate to severe asthma

hypertension or high blood pressure

liver disease

overweight

Thalassemia and critical infrastructure workforce who are unable to socially distance or telework.

This week, Rapid Vaccination Events will be held on Wednesday March 10, Thursday March 11 and Friday March 12. These events will be held at the Old Armory, located on 30th Street.