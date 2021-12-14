Ancestor Of The Crocodile Found In Wyoming. You Said What Now?

One of the best parts about living in Wyoming is all of the great wildlife and nature that we have at our disposal. There are animals here that you don't see anywhere else. Let's take a look at the prairie dog for instance. You can't find those guys all over the country. Same thing with the pronghorns. It's just interesting.

All my life I figured we'd only see crocodiles in areas with saltwater like Australia, Africa, Asia, you get the idea. But, today, I'm a little concerned. I found an article from USA Today.

Researchers have discovered the fossil of a 155 million-year-old relative of the crocodile in Wyoming, and they say it shows how the species evolved into the ferocious animal it eventually became today.

I mean, sure it's probably extinct, but I mean, there are parts of Wyoming that people don't venture to. That could totally be where the ancient crocodile king lives. Ok, maybe that's a stretch a misguided comment. But, it's just wild thinking that those guys lived here years ago.

The article mentions that these bad boys were much smaller than modern-day crocodiles, closer to the size of large alligators, closer to "7 feet and 500 pounds". They also ate "fish and small dinosaurs". That's pretty wild.

And just think, the evidence for all of this came from Wyoming. They roamed where we live. It's hard to imagine what Wyoming looked like millions of years ago. I think we can all agree that we're better off not having to fight those things off in modern times. We also have lots of craft beer. The future is awesome.

