Arctic Blast Continues For SE Wyoming, -25 Temps Possible Sunday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is predicting that a stretch of brutally cold weather will continue through this weekend, with some areas possibly seeing lows down to -25 degrees this weekend.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''Here's a look at the forecast for southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle through Monday. An Arctic boundary that has been over the Nebraska Panhandle and parts of the southeastern plains the past several days, is forecast to shift west Thursday. Colder temperatures spread west behind the front. One thing we want to point out for Friday is the Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges could get very heavy snowfall, up to 2-3 feet on north and east facing slopes. Lower elevations of Carbon and Albany Counties could see 3-5 inches. Travel impacts could be high Thursday night through Saturday morning along and west of the Laramie Range. If you're traveling during this time, expect travel delays and severe winter weather. Brutally cold Friday and Saturday with high temperatures struggling to get above 0F across our eastern areas. Overnight lows falling as cold as 25 below zero for areas east of the Laramie Range Sunday morning. Expect dangerously cold windchill readings and expect Windchill Warnings to be in effect both days. Finally see some relief Monday as winds begin to turn westerly and begin to pick up in speeds. If planning travel over the next several days, be ready for some harsh winter weather. Stay tuned for later updates in the forecast.''

