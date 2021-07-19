Authorities are investigating Weld County greyhound breeders for allegedly practicing animal cruelty on camera.

According to The Denver Post, the Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) suspects John and Jill Lashmet of using live-lure training on their animals, which are known for winning greyhound races across the country.

Grey2k USA Worldwide, the organization that reported the Lashmets to the authorities, claims that live-lure training involves live rabbits that "are dangled before greyhounds, dragged in front of them on ropes, or simply set loose to be attacked."

A video filmed by the non-profit shows greyhounds chasing a moving object on the Lashmet property. While the footage is shaky, Grey2k told the Colorado Racing Commission (CRC) that their representatives saw 15 greyhounds mauling rabbits.

John Lashmet has denied the allegations and told the publication that he's actually using jack-a-lures, or robots designed to mimic live rabbits, in the video.

"We're under fire," he said to The Denver Post. "They're gonna do anything — if it's a truth or if it's a frickin' lie." Despite this, Grey2k said the video showed "unmistakably the same behavior" as live-lure training.

According to the CRC, the enactment of House Bill 14-1146 banned greyhound racing in Colorado in 2014; however, the Lashmets can still race their dogs in states where it is legal.

Live-lure training is not yet illegal nationwide, though The Denver Post reports that it is usually considered cheating among racing organizations.

The WCSO is currently working with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) to investigate Grey2k's allegations. The Lashmets are not facing any charges at this time.