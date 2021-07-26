Baby Bash Backs Legalization of Marijuana in Wyoming at Show

This past Saturday night (July 24th), it was a special Saturday edition of 'Fridays On the Plaza' and the rapper Baby Bash put on a free show with a crowd that was certainly ready to party given the surrounding events in the midst of Cheyenne Frontier Days. During the show, Baby Bash was outspoken about the potential legalization of marijuana in the Cowboy State.

Baby Bash brought his full assortment of hits to perform for the packed in crowd out in front of the historic downtown Depot in Cheyenne, which seemed to feel like an ultimate dance party at one point. There were even dance-offs happening in the middle of the crowd. After each song performed, Baby Bash would talk a little with the crowd and his favorite phrase to use for the night was, "DON'T PANIC, IT'S ORGANIC!"

To give you an idea of how that went down, check out the video below.

The phrase of course is also the name of Baby Bash's 2016 album. Baby Bash talked briefly about being an advocate for the legalization of marijuana in not only Wyoming, but everywhere for both medicinal use and recreational use. He has previously invested in CBD companies, such as Organic Prime and others.

As lots of the audience was likely from somewhere where recreational use of marijuana is legal, Colorado, as you are probably well aware, it is illegal to use or possess marijuana in Wyoming.

As far as Baby Bash's performance went, his show was a mostly a trip back through his career, performing his hits as if they had just dropped this year. It was easily the biggest crowd the 'Fridays On the Plaza' stage has seen in 2021. The atmosphere was so fun, the entire show seemed like a Cyclone (see what I did there).

First Cheyenne Frontier Days 2021 Parade Marches Through Cheyenne The first of four Cheyenne Frontier Days Grand Parades of 2021 marched through downtown Cheyenne on Saturday, to the delight of thousands of onlookers. Saturday's procession marked the first CFD parade since 2019, as the annual western celebration was canceled for the first time in its history due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But it appeared to be back with a vengeance on Saturday, with an endless array of marching bands, floats, riders on horseback, horse-drawn wagons, and other exhibits too numerous to mention.

The next CFD Grand Parade is scheduled for Tuesday (July 27) morning at 9 am, with additional parades slated for Thursday and Saturday mornings (July 27, 29, 31).

The parades will alternate with the Frontier Days Pancake Breakfasts which are slated for Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings (July 26, 28, 30) at the Cheyenne Depot Plaza.





