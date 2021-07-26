Baby Bash Backs Legalization of Marijuana in Wyoming at Show
This past Saturday night (July 24th), it was a special Saturday edition of 'Fridays On the Plaza' and the rapper Baby Bash put on a free show with a crowd that was certainly ready to party given the surrounding events in the midst of Cheyenne Frontier Days. During the show, Baby Bash was outspoken about the potential legalization of marijuana in the Cowboy State.
Baby Bash brought his full assortment of hits to perform for the packed in crowd out in front of the historic downtown Depot in Cheyenne, which seemed to feel like an ultimate dance party at one point. There were even dance-offs happening in the middle of the crowd. After each song performed, Baby Bash would talk a little with the crowd and his favorite phrase to use for the night was, "DON'T PANIC, IT'S ORGANIC!"
To give you an idea of how that went down, check out the video below.
The phrase of course is also the name of Baby Bash's 2016 album. Baby Bash talked briefly about being an advocate for the legalization of marijuana in not only Wyoming, but everywhere for both medicinal use and recreational use. He has previously invested in CBD companies, such as Organic Prime and others.
As lots of the audience was likely from somewhere where recreational use of marijuana is legal, Colorado, as you are probably well aware, it is illegal to use or possess marijuana in Wyoming.
As far as Baby Bash's performance went, his show was a mostly a trip back through his career, performing his hits as if they had just dropped this year. It was easily the biggest crowd the 'Fridays On the Plaza' stage has seen in 2021. The atmosphere was so fun, the entire show seemed like a Cyclone (see what I did there).
