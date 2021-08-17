Because Wyomingites Love Movie’s Here are The BEST Movie Snacks

One of the first major outings I was able to have by myself as a kid was go to the movies. Our parents would drop us off (a block away of course) and give us the responsibility of buying the ticket and adding up the leftover change to find out exactly what snack we were going to have to make movie night perfect.

For me, it's Peanut M&M's and Popcorn. Just the thought of that incredible combo takes me to the back row of the Stadium Theater in 1989. I can't tell you what movie it was, but I know for sure what the movie snack was!

I was curious to see what movie snack was the favorite amongst Wyoming...I wasn't disappointed!

When reading through answers on our Facebook page, there was a common denominator between 'most' Wyomingites...Popcorn! Popcorn has been a favorite snack to many since the mid 1800's at carnivals then in 1885 the first steam popper was developed and changed the world! Popcorn was then available to everyone when street vendors could haul their steam powered popper anywhere, anywhere except movie theaters! What's that, no popcorn at movie theaters? Yep...when movie theaters came on the scene, they didn't want anything to do with the salty, buttery, delicious snack. It wasn't until the 1920's that movie theaters started to allow vendors sell the cheap, but loved by everyone, snack to movie goers. Eventually theaters saw the chance to make more money by selling it themselves. During World War II candy and soda was in short supply, but there was always popcorn and it became the favorite treat when going to the movies.

One thing I enjoy learning about people is their choice in movie snacks...some odd, some in line with others and some come right out of left field!

