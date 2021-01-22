Bison Show Drivers What a Yellowstone Rush Hour Really Looks Like

In Wyoming, it's no secret that we move at our own pace. A new video from Yellowstone showed drivers in the park what rush hour in our state really looks like.

Sonya Harris Smith recently shared this video into the Yellowstone Up Close & Personal Facebook group.

This video received so much attention that it's also been shared recently by Yahoo. Bison only move as fast (or slow) as a bison wants to.

It's not always like this though. As the National Bison Range mentions, bison can run as fast as 35 mph. You don't want to be on the receiving end of one of these large mammals that weigh upwards of 1,500 pounds. Just don't be surprised when they choose to just meander down the road at a leisurely pace.

