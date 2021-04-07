LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl smiled and held up a pair of peace signs during his first Zoom interview of the spring Tuesday evening.

Only those weren't peace signs, they were "V's."

Wyoming's 62-year-old head coach said he is fully vaccinated from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, he added, a good portion of the Cowboys roster is, too. Yet the masks and social distancing remain -- for now.

Wyoming's spring practices are closed to the media and spectators. That's typical. Conducting interviews over webcams is not. When that will be lifted is still to be determined.

"We're encouraging our players to vaccinate," Bohl said when asked if the same rules are in place that there were in the fall. "We're going to follow University protocol. I know the Mountain West Conference is looking at it collectively. You know, vaccines have become available for our students now on a sign-up basis. Some of our guys have vaccinated ... I'm doing everything we can to encourage our guys to vaccinate."

UW Athletics Director Tom Burman appeared on the SportsZone on 1240 KFBC in Cheyenne Tuesday afternoon and said he expects no restrictions on crowd sizes at War Memorial Stadium this fall. Fans will also be allowed at the Cowboys spring game on May 8.

Burman also boasted about the fact that no Wyoming program -- as of yet -- has had to cancel or postpone any games due to the virus.