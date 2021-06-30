Boyd adds Julie Spracklin to Cowgirl coaching staff

LARAMIE -- University of Wyoming Cowgirl Soccer head coach Colleen Boyd announced Monday the addition of Julie Spracklin to the UW coaching staff.

Spracklin joins Wyoming after spending time with Boyd on the staff at James Madison University.

Get our free mobile app

“I could not be more excited to have Julie join our already dynamic, talented staff at Wyoming,” Boyd said. “It was important for me to bring in an assistant that I not only trusted, but also someone who believes in the future of the Cowgirl women’s soccer program as much as I do. Having worked with Julie for the past two years, I have witnessed first-hand her love for the game, attention to detail and ability to develop relationships with both players and staff alike and am confident that she will immediately add value to our team. She is a phenomenal coach, but she is an even better person and I can’t wait to watch the positive impact she will have on the success of our program and lives of our student athletes.”

Spracklin spent one season at James Madison, prior to that she spent three seasons at Misericordia, an NCAA Division III institution. She helped lead over 40 wins in those three seasons and helped guide her team to the Elite Eight in 2018. Her staff was also named the top coaching staff in the region that season.

“I am so incredibly excited to be joining the Cowgirl soccer staff,” Spracklin said. “I cannot thank Colleen Boyd and the administration enough for providing me the opportunity to help impact the women’s soccer program with positivity, integrity and a competitive mindset. I have so much respect for Colleen and so excited to grow alongside of her in Wyoming. She truly has a contagious personality that I know will shine through as she steps into this head coaching role. Being able to continue to work together is a dream come true and doing in this beautiful state and university is surreal. I can’t wait to get started."

She was a four-year starter at Monmouth University. After earning MAAC All-Rookie honors as a freshman, she was named First Team All-MAAC three times in the next three seasons, serving as the Cougars' captain as a junior and senior.

Spracklin was a 2016-17 NCAA Woman of the Year Award nominee and was named to the NSCAA Division I Women's Scholar All-American Second Team. She was also one of 30 NCAA women's soccer student-athletes named as a candidate for the 2016 Senior CLASS Award and was named to the 2016 NSCAA Division I All-Northeast Region First Team.

She earned her bachelor's degree in health studies in 2017 from Monmouth.

* University of Wyoming press release